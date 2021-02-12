Nedeljkovic was promoted to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game versus the Stars, per CBS Sports.
Nedeljkovic will serve as James Reimer's backup, as usual. Expect Nedeljkovic to continue bouncing between the active roster and the taxi squad.
