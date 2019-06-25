Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Rights remain with Carolina
Nedeljkovic received a qualifying offer from the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.
The 2014 second-rounder could be ready to make the move to a full-time NHL role after winning AHL goaltender of the year last season. Regardless of where he ends up this season, retaining Nedeljkovic's rights was an easy decision for the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Gets the call•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Continues to dominate AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Top AHL netminder in January•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Secures first NHL win•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Making first NHL start•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Called up from minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...