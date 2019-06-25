Nedeljkovic received a qualifying offer from the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

The 2014 second-rounder could be ready to make the move to a full-time NHL role after winning AHL goaltender of the year last season. Regardless of where he ends up this season, retaining Nedeljkovic's rights was an easy decision for the Hurricanes.

More News
Our Latest Stories