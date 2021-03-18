Nedeljkovic was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Nedeljkovic's time in the crease could be reduced in the near future. Petr Mrazek's (thumb) return is imminent, and he would likely share goaltending duties with James Reimer, leaving Nedeljkovic as the No. 3 goalie.
