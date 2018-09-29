Nedeljkovic was sent down to AHL Charlotte on Friday, The News & Observer reports.

Nedeljkovic played well during the preseason, but with Scott Darling and Petr Mrazek set to open the season as the Canes' regular starters, the 22-year-old netminder will head to the minors. Nedeljkovic went 31-12-1 for the Checkers last season, posting a 2.55 GAA and .903 save percentage.