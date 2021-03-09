Nedeljkovic was reassigned to the taxi squad Monday, CapFriendly reports.
Nedeljkovic has been alternating starts with James Reimer while Petr Mrazek (thumb) has been unavailable. Once Mrazek returns, the 25-year-old will likely stay on the taxi squad.
