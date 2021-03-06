Nedeljkovic was demoted to the taxi squad Friday, according to CBS Sports.

Nedeljkovic has been on fire recently, registering a .955 save percentage and 1.51 GAA over his last four appearances. Unfortunately for the 25-year-old, Petr Mrazek (thumb) is expected to return soon, likely leaving Nedeljkovic to be the No. 3 goaltender on the taxi squad.