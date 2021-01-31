Nedeljkovic was activated from the taxi squad Sunday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Petr Mrazek suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's win over the Stars and will undergo an MRI on Monday. In turn, Nedeljkovic is set to back up James Reimer in Sunday's game against the Stars. If Mrazek faces a long-term absence, Nedeljkovic could make a few starts.