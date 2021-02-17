Nedeljkovic is expected between the pipes for Wednesday's home clash with the Panthers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Nedeljkovic appears to have played his way into a split share of the netminder duties as he will make his third start in the team's last five outings. The situation is likely temporary until Petr Mrazek (thumb) returns, at which point the 25-year-old Nedeljkovic could end up back in the minors in order to continue developing his game.