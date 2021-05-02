Nedeljkovic made 31 saves in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Max Domi got a puck past him only three minutes into the first period, but Nedeljkovic slammed the door shut on Columbus the rest of the way. The 25-year-old hasn't taken a regulation loss in almost a month, going 6-0-1 over his last seven starts while allowing two goals or less in all six wins, and he sports a stellar 1.89 GAA and .934 save percentage on the season.