Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Shipped down to AHL
Nedeljkovic was sent down to AHL Charlotte on Monday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Nedeljkovic went 1-2-1 in four appearances with the Hurricanes and will return to the minors where he holds a 15-10-2 record in 28 games played.
