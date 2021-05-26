Nedeljkovic allowed two goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Nedeljkovic allowed both goals to Predators forward Yakov Trenin. The first came on a sequence of odd deflections, but the latter was on a 2-on-1. Nedeljkovic benefited from the return to home ice -- he had allowed nine goals in his previous two outings, both in Nashville. The 25-year-old goalie has served as the Hurricanes' starter this postseason, leading them to a 3-2 series lead with Game 6 set for Thursday.