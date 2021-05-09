Nedeljkovic kicked out 27 of 29 shots in a 3-1 loss to Nashville on Saturday.

He turned in a perfectly steady road performance outside of a pair of Luke Kunin breakaway tallies, but ultimately suffered his first regulation loss since April 3. Nedeljkovic has limited his opponents to two goals or fewer in four consecutive starts, upping his season save percentage to .932, which ranks fourth in the league. The 25-year-old has emerged as a bona fide starting netminder in his first full NHL campaign.