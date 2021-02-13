Nedeljkovic was promoted from the taxi squad and will guard the road cage in Saturday's matchup against the Stars, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Nedeljkovic will make his second start of the season. The 2014 second-round pick let up three goals on 22 shots in his first start of the year, a loss to the Blue Jackets. Overall, he's unproven at the top level with just five appearances over the past three seasons. The Stars will provide a tough test, as they've averaged 3.36 goals per game so far.