Nedeljkovic will defend the home goal in Thursday's game versus the Panthers, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Nedeljkovic has lost back-to-back starts while recording an .878 save percentage. He faced a combined 41 shots between those contests. It'll be tough to shake this slump against the Panthers, who have won six of their last seven games, scoring at least three goals in each victory.
