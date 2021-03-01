Nedeljkovic was promoted to the active roster and will start in Monday's road game versus the Panthers, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

James Reimer is expected to start in Tuesday's game versus the Predators. Nedeljkovic has flashed his potential this season with a .914 save percentage and a 2-2-1 record, and he'll continue to make his case for future starts even once Petr Mrazek (thumb) eventually returns. The Panthers provide a tough test with 3.25 goals per contest, and they've converted on 26.3 percent of power-play opportunities.