Nedeljkovic will get the starting nod at home for Tuesday's Game 2 clash with Tampa Bay, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Nedeljkovic put up a decent performance in Game 1 considering he stopped 28 of 30 shots (.933 save percentage) and was let down by a lack of offensive support. If the 25-year-old netminder can limit the Lightning to two or fewer goals, the Canes faithful should feel somewhat confident of being able to even up the series. At this point, it would likely take an extended run of bad form by Nedeljkovic to see Petr Mrazek step into the crease in his stead.