Nedeljkovic will start between the posts in Tuesday's road game versus the Blackhawks, CardiacCane.com reports.

Nedeljkovic has been on a roll recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Blue Jackets while posting an admirable 1.49 GAA and .945 save percentage. The 25-year-old goaltender will try to earn his ninth victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a slumping Chicago club that's gone 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.