Nedeljkovic will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus the Blue Jackets.
Nedeljkovic was unbeatable in his last start Monday against Columbus, stopping all 19 shots he faced en route to his seventh win and second shutout of the year. The 25-year-old netminder will attempt to secure a second straight victory in a rematch with the same Blue Jackets team Thursday.
