Nedeljkovic will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game versus the Stars, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Nedeljkovic was a little shaky in his last start Saturday against Florida, surrendering four goals on 36 shots en route to a 4-3 loss. The 25-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back and secure his 13th victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a hot Dallas team that's won six of its last seven games.