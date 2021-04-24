Nedeljkovic will guard the road goal during Saturday's matchup with the Panthers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Nedeljkovic has been unstoppable over the past two weeks, picking up four straight wins while posting a superb 1.00 GAA and .965 save percentage. The 25-year-old rookie was sharp in his last start Thursday against Florida, stopping 32 of 34 shots en route to a 4-2 victory. Nedljkovic will attempt to secure a second straight victory over the same Panthers squad Saturday.