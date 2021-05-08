Nedeljkovic will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road matchup with the Predators, CardiacCane.com reports.

Nedeljkovic was a little shaky in his last start Monday against Chicago, surrendering two goals on just 17 shots, but he was still able to pick up his 15th victory of the season thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to four games in a road matchup with a Nashville team that's only averaging 2.81 goals per game at home this campaign, 21st in the NHL.