Nedeljkovic will be brought back up from the taxi squad to start Wednesday's game against the Lightning, Cory Lavalette of North State Journal reports.

Nedeljkovic will get another crack at a Lightning team that he blanked Saturday for his first NHL shutout. With Petr Mrazek (thumb) still sidelined, Nedeljkovic could work his way into an even split with James Reimer if he puts forth another solid effort here, though Nedlejkovic posted sub-.900 save percentages in each of his first three starts this season prior to Saturday's shutout.