Nedeljkovic stopped seven of eight shots while playing the second half of Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win over Tampa Bay.

Nedlejkovic came in after Petr Mrazek stopped all nine shots he saw in the first 30:36. The 2014 second-rounder is currently behind Mrazek and Scott Darling on Carolina's goalie depth chart, but he could potentially work his way to the NHL level should either of those options struggle or get hurt.