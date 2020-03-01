Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Strong in relief
Nedeljkovic made 18 saves in relief in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens on Saturday.
He only allowed the OT snipe, which means he takes the loss. Ned is the more talented of the Canes' goaltending duo, but the team will clearly roll with the hot hand while Petr Mrazek and James Reimer are out. Nedeljkovic and Anton Forsberg need to be owned together to keep your team ready to adjust to the prevailing winds in Raleigh.
