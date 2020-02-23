Nedeljkovic was promoted from AHL Charlotte on Sunday.

After James Reimer (lower body) and Petr Mrazek (upper body) were both injured in Saturday's win over Toronto, the Hurricanes were forced to call up two goalies from the minors. Nedeljkovic has registered a .905 save percentage and 2.51 GAA in 28 AHL contests this season. If Mrazek isn't able to go Tuesday, the 24-year-old may get the starting nod against Dallas.