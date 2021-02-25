Nedeljkovic turned aside 25 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Lightning.

Tampa's final goal was scored into an empty net. Nedeljkovic gave up two tallies in the first period, and with the Panthers' offense getting stifled by Andrei Vasilevskiy, it proved to be too big a hole to climb out of. Nedeljkovic is 2-2-1 in five starts with an impressive 2.38 GAA and .914 save percentage as he fills in for Petr Mrazek (thumb) as part of Carolina's goaltending tandem with James Reimer.