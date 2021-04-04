Nedeljkovic stopped 22 of 25 shots Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Tanner Kero's one-timer on the doorstep broke a 2-2 tie less than three minutes into the third period and held up as the game-winner, handing Nedeljkovic a second straight one-goal loss. The 25-year-old fell to 8-4-2 with a 2.12 GAA and .924, and his status may soon be complicated by the impending return of veteran Petr Mrazek (thumb).