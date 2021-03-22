Nedeljkovic will protect the road goal in Monday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Nedeljkovic was outstanding over his last seven appearances, producing a .943 save percentage, a 1.69 GAA and a 5-1-1 record. He's making a case to stick around even when Petr Mrazek (thumb) returns. The 25-year-old has a good chance to keep it up, as the Bleu Jackets rank 24th in the league with 2.63 goals per contest.