Nedeljkovic will be promoted to the active roster to start in Sunday's road game versus the Red Wings, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Nedeljkovic has proven himself as an NHL netminder this season. He's recorded a .926 save percentage and 5-2-1 record, and he carries a three-game win streak into Sunday's contest. Meanwhile, the Red Wings are 3-3-1 over their last seven contests, recording 3.4 goals per game.