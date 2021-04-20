Nedeljkovic will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game versus the Lightning, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Nedeljkovic was sharp in his last start Saturday against the Predators, stopping 27 of 28 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. The 25-year-old goaltender will attempt to earn his 11th win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's averaging 3.55 goals per game at home this season, fourth in the NHL.