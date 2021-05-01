Nedeljkovic will get the starting nod for Saturday's home contest against Columbus, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Nedeljkovic has won five of his last six starts dating back to April 8. During that span, he's sporting a terrific 1.50 GAA and .949 save percentage. The 25-year-old is 13-4-3 on the season with a .932 save percentage and 1.94 GAA. He'll have a good matchup Saturday against a sputtering Blue Jackets offense.