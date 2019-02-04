Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Top AHL netminder in January
Nedeljkovic has been named the AHL's Goaltender of the Month for January.
Nedeljkovic, who now leads all AHL netminders in wins with 21, posted a perfect 6-0-0 record for the Charlotte Checkers in January, along with two shutouts, a sparkling 1.78 GAA and a save percentage of .937. The 23-year-old netminder also made his first NHL start for the Canes in January, picking up a win over the Canucks on Jan. 23. Looking ahead, Nedeljkovic is going to look awfully good in a Carolina uniform someday -- perhaps as early as next season -- but for now remains No. 3 on the Canes' depth chart behind Petr Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney.
