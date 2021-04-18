Nedeljkovic stopped 27 of 28 shots Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Predators.

Roman Josi beat Nedeljkovic with a turnaround wrister in the slot midway through the second period and that was the only offense on the night for the Predators. Nedeljkovic has won back-to-back starts, stopping 51 of 52 pucks (.981 save percentage) in those two appearances. The 25-year-old improved to 10-4-2 on the year with a tremendous 1.92 GAA and .930 save percentage, along with a trio of shutouts.