Nedeljkovic was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Saturday.

Nedeljkovic had a strong preseason for the Canes, appearing in two games and allowing just one goal on 29 combined shots. However, it wasn't enough to keep him from getting the axe, as the Canes have all but committed to a tandem of Scott Darling and Cam Ward between the pipes this season. Nedelkovic will surely receive a callup should one of those two falter, or get injured.