Nedeljkovic stopped 25 of 26 shots Sunday in a 2-1 victory against the Red Wings.

Nedeljkovic was 10 seconds away from his second shutout of the year when Anthony Mantha's desperation shot to the front of the net went in off the skate of Sebastian Aho. Still, it was the fourth win in as many March starts for Nedeljkovic, who owns a sparkling .946 save percentage during that run. The 25-year-old has taken full advantage of Petr Mrazek's (thumb) extended absence this season, going 6-2-1 with a 2.08 GAA and .929 save percentage while working in tandem with James Reimer.