Nedeljkovic stopped 22 of 24 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.
The 25-year-old got the nod for his playoff debut Monday, and he didn't disappoint. Nedeljkovic gave up goals to Filip Forsberg and Erik Haula, but the rookie goalie was perfect in the third period to help the Hurricanes established a 1-0 series lead. He posted a 1.90 GAA and a .932 save percentage in 23 outings during the regular season. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour has an embarrassment of riches with Nedeljkovic, Petr Mrazek and James Reimer as his goalies -- it's unclear how the work will be distributed in the postseason.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Gets nod for series opener•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Solid in one-goal loss•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting in Nashville•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Cruises to easy win•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Manning home crease Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Sharp in Saturday's win•