Nedeljkovic stopped 22 of 24 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

The 25-year-old got the nod for his playoff debut Monday, and he didn't disappoint. Nedeljkovic gave up goals to Filip Forsberg and Erik Haula, but the rookie goalie was perfect in the third period to help the Hurricanes established a 1-0 series lead. He posted a 1.90 GAA and a .932 save percentage in 23 outings during the regular season. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour has an embarrassment of riches with Nedeljkovic, Petr Mrazek and James Reimer as his goalies -- it's unclear how the work will be distributed in the postseason.