Nedeljkovic stopped 21 shots in a 3-2 overtime win against the Predators on Tuesday.

It was the third consecutive win for the 25-year-old, who has allowed two goals in each of those outings with a superb .942 save percentage over that stretch. Nedeljkovic made only six NHL appearances over his previous three seasons, but he has emerged as a viable option for the Hurricanes in 2020-21 with a 2.21 GAA and .926 save percentage. However, Petr Mrazek's (thumb) impending return from injury will cloud Nedeljkovic's role and could very well send him back to the taxi squad.