Nikishin recorded an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over New Jersey.

It was Nikishin's first career regular-season game in the NHL, though he did already record an assist in four NHL playoff outings with Carolina last year. The 24-year-old also had a plus-3 rating, one shot, three hits and two blocks in Thursday's victory. It's a great start to the season for Nikishin, but keep in mind that he's serving on the third pairing and isn't expected to get regular power-play ice time, so his offensive contributions will likely be limited in 2025-26.