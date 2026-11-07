Nikishin (not injury related) is expected to make his 2026-27 debut against Chicago on Saturday, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.

Nikishin needed some time to ramp up after missing training camp and the start of the season due to a contract dispute. He signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Hurricanes on Oct. 25, ending his holdout. The 25-year-old blueliner had 11 goals, 33 points, 122 shots on net, 132 hits and 94 blocked shots in 81 regular-season games for Carolina in 2025-26. Nikishin is projected to skate on the third pairing and see time with the second power-play unit against the Blackhawks on Saturday.