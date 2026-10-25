Nikishin (not injury related) signed a one-year, $3 million contract Sunday, which ends his time as an unsigned restricted free agent.

Nikishin missed Carolina's opening 13 games because of the contract dispute. Although he's eligible to play Tuesday versus Boston, he might need time to get up to speed during practices before he makes his season debut. When Nikishin is ready to play, it might be in a third-pairing capacity. He had 11 goals, 33 points, 33 PIM, 132 hits and 94 blocks in 81 regular-season appearances with Carolina in 2025-26.