Nikishin scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flyers.

Nikishin has a goal and an assist over his last two games. However, even with the goal Saturday, he was down to a season-low 13:26 of ice time. The 24-year-old has done a fine job with 11 points, 51 shots on net, 62 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 30 appearances. He could get pinched out of the lineup at times once Jaccob Slavin (lower body) returns to action, though it's also possible the Hurricanes could send him to AHL Chicago to keep his workload up with bigger minutes with the farm team.