Hurricanes' Alexander Nikishin: Moves past concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nikishin (concussion) has been cleared to play in Game 3 versus the Flyers on Thursday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports Tuesday.
Now that he's moved past the concussion he sustained in the first round against Ottawa, Nikishin will more than likely link back up with Shayne Gostisbehere on the third pairing. Mike Reilly will come out of the lineup due to Nikishin being an option for Game 3. The 24-year-old Nikishin recorded six hits and five blocked shots while averaging 16:30 of ice time over four games against the Senators in the first round.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Alexander Nikishin: Not expected to play in Game 2•
-
Hurricanes' Alexander Nikishin: Not ready for Game 1•
-
Hurricanes' Alexander Nikishin: Set to be game-time call•
-
Hurricanes' Alexander Nikishin: Cleared for contact•
-
Hurricanes' Alexander Nikishin: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Hurricanes' Alexander Nikishin: Suffers injury Saturday•