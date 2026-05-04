Hurricanes' Alexander Nikishin: Not expected to play in Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nikishin (concussion) isn't expected to play in Monday's Game 2 against the Flyers, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Nikishin sustained a concussion during Game 4 of the Hurricanes' first-round series against Ottawa, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup to begin the second round. However, he was cleared for contact late last week and seems to be trending in the right direction in his recovery process.
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