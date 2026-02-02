Nikishin scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Nikishin has earned two goals, six points, 21 shots on net, 19 hits and 11 blocked shots over his last 12 outings. The defenseman's third-period tally Sunday put the Hurricanes ahead 2-0, though the Kings got on the board just 24 seconds later. Nikishin is up to seven goals, 22 points, 86 shots, 99 hits, 62 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 54 appearances this season.