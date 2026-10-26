Nikishin (not injury related) will need some time before he makes his 2026-27 debut, according to Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal on Monday.

After agreeing to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Hurricanes on Sunday, Nikishin has no timeline in place for his season debut. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters Monday that Nikishin will need a "mini training camp" to get up to speed. The 25-year-old Nikishin registered 11 goals, 33 points, 132 hits, 122 shots on net and 94 blocked shots in 81 regular-season appearances with Carolina in 2025-26.