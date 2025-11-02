Nikishin scored a goal Saturday in a 2-1 loss to Boston.

He wired a slap shot from the slot late in the third period with the extra skater on the ice for Carolina's lone goal. Nikishin has a goal and an assist in his last two games. He has produced two tallies, six points, 21 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 11 contests this season. He's already in the hunt for the Calder Trophy as the best rookie. Due to injuries, he is on the top pairing and has been working on the second power-play unit. Nikishin is a star in the making.