Hurricanes' Alexander Nikishin: Slated to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nikishin (ankle) is expected to play Saturday versus Detroit.
Nikishin appeared to sustain an ankle injury against Florida on Tuesday, but it seems he won't miss a game due to the issue. He has four goals, 13 points, 69 hits and 46 blocked shots across 35 appearances in 2025-26.
