Nikishin scored a power-play goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

Nikishin is in for a short-term boost on the power play while Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body) is sidelined. The goal Saturday ended Nikishin's seven-game point drought, so a few more looks in prime situations may be just what he needs to reignite his offense. The rookie defenseman is at eight goals, 23 points (seven on the power play), 97 shots on net, 109 hits, 70 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 62 outings this season.