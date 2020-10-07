Nikishin was drafted 69th overall by the Hurricanes at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Carolina clearly relied on their local Russian scouts to get a good read on Nikishin. He spent virtually the entirety of last season in the KHL as an 18-year-old, but barely played most nights. Nikishin's size (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) is intriguing and he looks like a steady, two-way defender with smarts, wheels and strength. But it's all just potential until we see how he fares in extended minutes playing against men. Nikishin is expected to spend multiple additional seasons in the KHL.