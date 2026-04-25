Hurricanes' Alexander Nikishin: Suffers injury Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nikishin (upper body) won't return to Saturday's Game 4 matchup against Ottawa.
Nikishin needed help getting off the ice after being hit hard by Ottawa's Tyler Kleven in the second period. The 24-year-old Nikishin hasn't earned a point in his first four NHL postseason appearances, but he has two shots on goal, five blocked shots and six hits.
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